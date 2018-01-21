Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reading star Tiago Ilori has found the one-goal defeat to Brentford 'difficult to accept'.

The Royals defender was frustrated to see the chances his side wasted in front of goal to then be undone by a rapid couner-attack.

Lasse Vibe scored from just inside the box in the 74th minute.

While Ilori's comments may lead you to believe Reading were in the ascendancy, and the home side did edge the possession statistics, they had just 12 shots compared to the Bees 23.

They also just had three shots on target in comparison to Brentford's 10.

But the Portuguese centre-back was unhappy to concede on the counter after his team's inaccurate display.

He told the Reading website: "It’s difficult to accept it. We worked hard – there were things we needed to improve, and it didn’t quite go our way. It’s disappointing either way because we came here wanting to win.

"We were at home, we’ve had clean sheets in the last few games, and we wanted to build on that. But it didn’t go our way.

"It was a counter-attack – we had a chance to score at one end, and 10 seconds later they had the ball in the net. That can’t happen – we have to do better.

"It’s tough because it has happened over and over again this season. Obviously we try our best every week to win each game.

"But for me, personally I try to use it in the next game – not make the same mistakes. I’ll look at what I did well and what I did badly especially, and try and learn from it."