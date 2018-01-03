The video will start in 8 Cancel

10,230 fans were there to see it.

Only a small contingent would have been Rs fans at Prenton Park.

Ian Holloway was still a Queen's Park Rangers player but didn't play in the game.

January 6th 1996.

On a day where Division One's Sheffield United held Arsenal, Liverpool beat Rochdale 7-0 with Stan Collymore, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and even Jason McAteer getting on the scoresheet and Brentford upset Norwich 2-1 — QPR last won in the FA Cup Third Round at the first attempt.

Nigel Quashie and Trevor Sinclair goals led the hoops to a 2-0 away victory against Tranmere.

Quashie scored again in the fourth round but Chelsea proved too strong in a 2-1 win.

That's more than 20 years since Holloway's side have taken a smooth journey into the fourth round.

QPR haven't advanced past the third round since they were in the Premier League and beat West Brom after a replay and got past MK Dons - this weekend's opponents - also after a replay the season before in 2011/12.

The stats don't make pretty reading and there's certainly a reason the R's have the tied worst third round record with 48 defeats.

They have lost nine times and been forced into a replay nine times (5 wins and 4 defeats), while in the three years they entered the FA Cup first round they exited with defeats to Grimsby Town, Swansea City and Vauxhall Motors.

The latter were in the Unibond League (now the Evo-stick Leage), four leagues below Division Two QPR.

See the Rs' FA Cup Third Round record since 1996 below:

2016/17 QPR 1 v 2 Blackburn

2015/16 Nottingham Forest 1 v 0 QPR

2014/15 QPR 0 v 3 Sheffield United

2013/14 Everton 4 v 0 QPR

2012/13 QPR 0 v 0 WBA

replay WBA 0 v 1 QPR

2011/12 MK Dons 1 v 1 QPR

replay QPR 1 v 0 MK Dons

2010/11 Blackburn 1 v 0 QPR

2009/10 Sheffield United 1 v 1 QPR

replay QPR 2 v 3 Sheffield United

2008/09 QPR 0 v 0 Burnley

replay Burnley 2 v 1 QPR (aet)

2007/08 Chelsea 1 v 0 QPR

2006/07 QPR 2 v 2 Luton Town

replay Luton Town 1 v 0 QPR

2005/06 Blackburn 3 v 0 QPR

2004/05 QPR 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest

2003/04 Did not reach third round.

2002/03 Did not reach third round.

2001/02 Did not reach third round.

2000/01 Luton Town 3 v 3 QPR

replay QPR 2 v 1 Luton Town (aet)

1999/00 QPR 1 v 1 Torquay United

replay Torquay 2 v 3 QPR

1998/99 QPR 0 v 1 Huddersfield Town

1997/98 QPR 2 v 2 Middlesbrough

replay Middlesbrough 2 v 0 QPR

1996/97 QPR 1 v 1 Huddersfield Town

replay Huddersfield Town 1 v 2 QPR

1995/96 Tranmere Rovers 0 v 2 QPR