10,230 fans were there to see it.
Only a small contingent would have been Rs fans at Prenton Park.
Ian Holloway was still a Queen's Park Rangers player but didn't play in the game.
January 6th 1996.
On a day where Division One's Sheffield United held Arsenal, Liverpool beat Rochdale 7-0 with Stan Collymore, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler and even Jason McAteer getting on the scoresheet and Brentford upset Norwich 2-1 — QPR last won in the FA Cup Third Round at the first attempt.
Nigel Quashie and Trevor Sinclair goals led the hoops to a 2-0 away victory against Tranmere.
Quashie scored again in the fourth round but Chelsea proved too strong in a 2-1 win.
That's more than 20 years since Holloway's side have taken a smooth journey into the fourth round.
QPR haven't advanced past the third round since they were in the Premier League and beat West Brom after a replay and got past MK Dons - this weekend's opponents - also after a replay the season before in 2011/12.
The stats don't make pretty reading and there's certainly a reason the R's have the tied worst third round record with 48 defeats.
They have lost nine times and been forced into a replay nine times (5 wins and 4 defeats), while in the three years they entered the FA Cup first round they exited with defeats to Grimsby Town, Swansea City and Vauxhall Motors.
The latter were in the Unibond League (now the Evo-stick Leage), four leagues below Division Two QPR.
See the Rs' FA Cup Third Round record since 1996 below:
2016/17 QPR 1 v 2 Blackburn
2015/16 Nottingham Forest 1 v 0 QPR
2014/15 QPR 0 v 3 Sheffield United
2013/14 Everton 4 v 0 QPR
2012/13 QPR 0 v 0 WBA
replay WBA 0 v 1 QPR
2011/12 MK Dons 1 v 1 QPR
replay QPR 1 v 0 MK Dons
2010/11 Blackburn 1 v 0 QPR
2009/10 Sheffield United 1 v 1 QPR
replay QPR 2 v 3 Sheffield United
2008/09 QPR 0 v 0 Burnley
replay Burnley 2 v 1 QPR (aet)
2007/08 Chelsea 1 v 0 QPR
2006/07 QPR 2 v 2 Luton Town
replay Luton Town 1 v 0 QPR
2005/06 Blackburn 3 v 0 QPR
2004/05 QPR 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest
2003/04 Did not reach third round.
2002/03 Did not reach third round.
2001/02 Did not reach third round.
2000/01 Luton Town 3 v 3 QPR
replay QPR 2 v 1 Luton Town (aet)
1999/00 QPR 1 v 1 Torquay United
replay Torquay 2 v 3 QPR
1998/99 QPR 0 v 1 Huddersfield Town
1997/98 QPR 2 v 2 Middlesbrough
replay Middlesbrough 2 v 0 QPR
1996/97 QPR 1 v 1 Huddersfield Town
replay Huddersfield Town 1 v 2 QPR
1995/96 Tranmere Rovers 0 v 2 QPR