It was a day to forget for QPR as they lost 4-0 to Hull and Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is hoping it doesn't prompt a backlash from the Rs.

The Owls also lost last time out with a 1-0 defeat to Fulham, and just a single place and three points separate the sides in the Championship table.

Wednesday have had some joy on the road of late having recorded wins over Sunderland and Leeds, while thrashing Preston 4-1 at Hillsborough between those fixtures.

Luhukay isn't getting carried away however.

He said: “It does not make the game easier for us.

“We also lost a game on Saturday so both teams will be trying to come into a new positive situation. Both teams will be wanting to get a good result after what happened last Saturday.



“QPR had some problems last Saturday. They didn’t have the stability and balance. They will want revenge so we must look to ourselves. We have to focus on what we can do.

“We must be strong, stay together and believe in each other. We must trust each other that we can pick up a good result.

“It is a positive for our team and their confidence that we won at Leeds and Sunderland,” acknowledged Luhukay.

“We must go to QPR now with confidence, really good focus and 100 per cent concentration if we are to pick up a positive result."

