Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derby County will have to do without George Thorne for their trip to Loftus Road but otherwise appear to have a clean bill of health ahead of their match with QPR .

Thorne will miss the trip to Loftus road after he limped off in second half of the 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

Derby boss Gary Rowett said: "We've got a few little knocks, which you'd understand after that type of game (against Fulham), but I think there's only really George who is actually injured at this point.

"He actually did his calf - I initially thought he'd done his quad - so I think he's going to be out for two to three weeks, which is disappointing for him, having come back from a back injury in the previous game.

"I think everyone else is more or less OK."

Former Aston Villa and Birmingham City defender Curtis Davies was carrying a knock but is expected to be fit to face QPR.

Rowett said: "You see Curtis limping around every now and then. "I think he got his foot trodden on but he's a bit of a warrior and I'm sure he'll be training this morning (Monday)."

Chris Baird remains out due to suspension serving the second game of his three-match ban after he was shown a red card in the 3-3 draw at Reading.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .