Massimo Luongo believes a new team set up is helping him thrive and that QPR are beginning to blossom as the season comes to an end.

The 25-year-old has netted four times in his last six starts for the Rs as Ian Holloway's men have put out stellar performances against the likes of Fulham and Aston Villa.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The Australian international reckons he has become a more threatening prospect at this stage of his QPR career.

He said: "The set-up of the team is helping me a lot.

"It is easier to read the game, everyone is on the same wavelength and I am timing my runs into the box well.

"I also think confidence is a big factor too, I have got a lot more confidence now when I get into the box.

"Earlier in my QPR career my confidence was all over the place when I was getting into the box and that’s not a nice place to be.

"I have been doing a lot of training with Birch (Marc Bircham), working on finishing in the box to get an eye for goal and that has helped. I feel different around the box now.”

QPR have lost just one of their last six games but lie 15th in the Championship.

Luongo believes despite the side's recent good form, that the Rs haven't been too far away for the most part of the season.

He said: "We have never really been out of games this season, we have always been there or thereabouts.

"Maybe the pressure is off now and that’s allowing us to come out of our shells and blossom. It’s been a long time coming but this is a sign of our progress.”

