Ian Holloway could welcome back striker Matt Smith but will have to do with defensive duo Nedum Onuoha and Joel Lynch for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

Smith missed the defeat to Hull due to illness and was a notable miss to the side as Ebere Eze started up front.

The Rs lacked cohesion in attack and the missing presence of an out and out striker looked significant.

Onuoha will begin a three game ban for violent conduct, after he barged into Markus Henriksen against Hull and will also miss fixtures against Preston and Brentford, while Lynch suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the same match.

Those absences will likely see the return of Alex Baptiste alongside Jack Robinson.

The Owls' main concern is who will replace Barry Bannan. The midfielder left the field injured against Fulham with a possible re-occurrence of a groin injury.

Youngster Connor Kirby travelled with the Wednesday squad and could receive a first team debut. Fellow u23 star, defender Frederik Nielsen also made the trip and could be set for a fourth appearance with Daniel Pudil struggling to play multiple games in quick succession.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay said: “This is the story of our season, we seem to lose one player every game.

“Barry is a very important player for us and we lost 20 or 30% of our football when he went off.

“It is too early without the doctor’s report but he will not be available for QPR on Tuesday.

“It looks like it could be a similar injury to before but we must wait to see what the report will say.”

Fernando Forestieri could also return to the starting XI for the firs time since August after appearing from the bench of late.

Luhukay noted they are discussing whether he is ready to start as he continues his recovery.

