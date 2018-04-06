Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR are set to release James Perch, Jamie Mackie and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at the end of this season.

Former Newcastle United utility man Perch has played in just seven Championship matches this season, while Mackie has played 19 times but not been involved in the squad since December so the move is not unexpected.

Both players' deals are due to expire in June and they may not be the last players to part ways with the Hoops.

Ian Holloway told the official QPR website: "We've had some tough decisions to make, but it was important we did things in the right way.

"We are going through a transitional period at QPR. I have given young lads the chance and they have grabbed it with both hands.

"Perchy and Jamie are outstanding professionals and they've reacted to my decision in the way I'd expect them to – they've been nothing but respectful of the decision.

"They're training hard and are very much still available for selection between now and the end of the season – and I hope to involve them at some stage to give them the send-off they deserve.

"On behalf of everyone at the club, I wish them well for the future and thank them for their contribution to QPR."

Emmanuel-Thomas has been with the Rs since 2015 but failed to establish himself as a regular in the side and has not featured at all this season.

The club have also said that internal discussions regarding Nedum Onuoha and Jack Robinson, who are also out of contract this summer, remain ongoing.

