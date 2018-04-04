The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR have reduced the amount of money the pay in fees to intermediaries and agents in the last year by £0.5m according to figures released by the FA

The Rs spent £1,817,113 from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018 compared to £2,382,562 in the previous year.

That's nearly £4m less than the biggest spenders, Aston Villa, who paid a whopping £5,510,180 in fees whereas Ian Holloways's side have only spent the 12th highest in the division.

All in all, clubs in the Championship paid £42,183,048 in feeds to agents/intermediaries with the biggest surprise perhaps being Wolves having spent only the 9th most behind the likes of Cardiff, Norwich and Sunderland.

Here's the full list of what was spent:

Aston Villa - £5,510180

Barnsley - £419,639

Birmingham City - £2,461,909

Bolton Wanderers - £223,432

Brentford - £1,690,415

Bristol City - £843,174

Burton Albion - £268,490

Cardiff City - £2,026,917

Derby County - £2,180,305

Fulham - £2,428,175

Hull City - £1,882,530

Ipswich Town - £241,969

Leeds United - £1,349,452

Middlesbrough - £2,538,840

Millwall - £311,505

Norwich City – £2,212410

Nottingham Forest - £1,141,512

Preston North End - £1,046,679

Queens Park Rangers - £1,817,113

Reading - £2,850,283

Sheffield United - £652,070

Sheffield Wednesday - £1,714,130

Sunderland - £4,370,897

Wolverhampton Wanderers – £2,001,023

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.