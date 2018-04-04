QPR have reduced the amount of money the pay in fees to intermediaries and agents in the last year by £0.5m according to figures released by the FA
The Rs spent £1,817,113 from February 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018 compared to £2,382,562 in the previous year.
That's nearly £4m less than the biggest spenders, Aston Villa, who paid a whopping £5,510,180 in fees whereas Ian Holloways's side have only spent the 12th highest in the division.
All in all, clubs in the Championship paid £42,183,048 in feeds to agents/intermediaries with the biggest surprise perhaps being Wolves having spent only the 9th most behind the likes of Cardiff, Norwich and Sunderland.
Here's the full list of what was spent:
Aston Villa - £5,510180
Barnsley - £419,639
Birmingham City - £2,461,909
Bolton Wanderers - £223,432
Brentford - £1,690,415
Bristol City - £843,174
Burton Albion - £268,490
Cardiff City - £2,026,917
Derby County - £2,180,305
Fulham - £2,428,175
Hull City - £1,882,530
Ipswich Town - £241,969
Leeds United - £1,349,452
Middlesbrough - £2,538,840
Millwall - £311,505
Norwich City – £2,212410
Nottingham Forest - £1,141,512
Preston North End - £1,046,679
Queens Park Rangers - £1,817,113
Reading - £2,850,283
Sheffield United - £652,070
Sheffield Wednesday - £1,714,130
Sunderland - £4,370,897
Wolverhampton Wanderers – £2,001,023
