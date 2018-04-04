The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cristiano Ronaldo is once again dominating the Champions League.

If he was a team, he'd be 10th in the all-time list of goals in the competition.

He'd already made an impression with a strike after just three minutes at the Juventus stadium.

His second - his 24th in his last 14 Champions League games - was one of those moments.

The Portuguese superstar rose impossibly high to produce a moment of beauty, and score an incredible overhead kick.

The Italian fans rose in applause as they marvelled.

Ronaldo even impressed himself, he said: "It was a great goal, fantastic. I didn't expect to score that goal, but let's speak about the game. I think the game was amazing. We scored three goals against Juve, a great team. We played nice, I helped the team, I scored two goals. It was a great night."

Was it the best ever?

Speaking on BT Sport Rio Ferdinand proposed an alternative. An oldie but a goodie.

QPR hoops and dreadlocks, Trevor Sinclair netted an effort from 18-yards out against Barnsley in the 1996/199 FA Cup - spectacular.

(Image: Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport)

Ferdinand said: "Trevor Sinclair scored one similar, I actually think Trevor's was better but what sets Ronaldo's apart is the stage.

"Trevor's was in a (domestic game) but to do that on this stage in such a big, important game, it's a joke."

So who's was better? Ronaldo or Sinclair?

