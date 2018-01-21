Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR midfielder Josh Scowen has praised Rs manager Ian Holloway and credited him with improving his game.

Ex-Blackpool boss Holloway has had his critics at points this season but despite a 3-0 defeat to Middlesbrough the Loftus Road club have shown some good form in wins over Burton and promotion hopefuls Cardiff.

Former Barnsley star Scowen moved to QPR in the summer and the 24-year-old liked Holloway from the beginning.

Scowen told the league paper: "He’s very good and his record speaks for itself. He’s won two or three promotions and he’s helped my overall game.

"All I can do is listen to him and learn off him, and it’ll help me improve as a player.

"I met him in the summer and he basically told me what he thought of me. He was honest from the start and that was something I liked.

"He spoke about the weaknesses in my game, which he’s helped me improve, and I think it’s showing on the pitch.

"A lot of it was to do with power. Obviously, I’m only little and quite skinny, so he gave me a lot do in the gym. He’s got me lifting weights whenever he can!

"He’s always on at me to open my mouth a bit more, even in training, so it’s something I’ve tried to do.

"Certain areas, like talking when we’ve got the ball to try to help the other boys around me. He’s just trying to get the best out of me."

The former Wycombe man was also happy with his move to west London to satisfy his ambition and for some family comforts.

"I was happy at Barnsley but, obviously, a deal couldn’t be struck there. I’ve always believed in myself that I could go to bigger clubs and that’s where I’ve ended up.

"I think QPR is a bigger club and I’ve always believed in myself that I could play at the highest level possible.

"I settled in here straight away really, playing right from the first game of the season. All the boys and staff here made it easy to do that.

"It’s nice to be near to my family now. They’re only round the corner when you need them and that’s made it easier. It’s nice to have a babysitter nearby!"