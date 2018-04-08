Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway expressed his disappointment with how his QPR side played while commending Hull's quality in attack following the Rs' 4-0 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.

Matt Smith's illness meant that Ebere Eze started the match up front as the visitors struggled to build cohesive attacks in a first half where they went two goals behind.

The incisiveness of the likes of Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen allowed Hull to often outnumber the QPR defence and produce shots on goal.

Hull had 12 shots to QPR's nine but the Hoops never managed to test Allan McGregor with a strike on target.

Holloway lamented his team's performance.

He said: "I'm afraid it's life. Life is tough as we all found out this week. I wanted my team to give a performance that would have made my old teammate, my old manager be proud. Unfortunately I didn't see any of them do that.

"We got beat by the better team on the day. They started like they looked like they were under pressure but the loss of big Matt Smith, I didn't get that right and we should have played Sylla from the start.

"Then we lost Joel Lynch and we couldn't make another substitution that early I didn't feel but we didn't seem to know how to hurt their centre halves without a real natural centre forward up there but Sylla has been injured and just got back so really I made a mistake

"I thought Ebere could do that. After that we gave the ball away so badly that it's almost unrecognisable and the first two goals just summed up really.

"We're passing it square and they've just stepped onto it and they've played into a pocket and then they've played it and they've scored and it looks so easy.

"They're good going forward, they have some really talented people going forward, they've got some ex-Premier League players and you can see that and unfortunately we needed to score the second goal and we didn't."

