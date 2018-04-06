Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR boss Ian Holloway has paid tribute to his former teammate Ray Wilkins saying 'the world is a much sadder place without him'.

The former England midfielder passed away on Wednesday after he was admitted to hospital following cardiac arrest last week.

Wilkins enjoyed a stellar career playing for Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan.

It was during his 176 appearance for the Rs he met Holloway however and he made a lasting impression.

Holloway told Talksport: “On my first day at QPR, he came bowling over, shook my hand and made me feel like I’d been there all my life.

"He had this thing about him which I can’t put into words. He just made you want to be a better person.

"He was so genuine to every single person. He wasn’t above anybody.

"Every human being he met, he held in the same ball of energy, that they were special. I think that’s unique.

“We played this game [in QPR training], I chased him everywhere and I couldn’t get near him.

“When we came off, he put his arm around me and said: ‘Son, you’re a wonderful fella, keep your chin up, keep going and you can learn how to do that as well.’ He taught me how to do it.

“As a teammate, the belief he gave me was something else and he gave it to all of us.

“The world is a much sadder place without him.”

Holloway also told Sky Sports: "All I can say is, at the moment we've had some bad weather and that first time you get a chance to sit outside with a j20 and a bit of lemonade outside of a pub and that sunshine goes on you - just close your eyes and think of Ray because that's how he made me feel all of the time."

