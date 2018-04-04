The video will start in 8 Cancel

It might not be too surprising that after a 4-1 win, two QPR stars find themselves in the whoscored Championship team of the week.

Indeed it's two men that have sparked a surge of good form with their output in terms of goals and assists.

Massimo Luongo found himself in the middle of the park with an 8.5 rating following another solid outing where he scored an equaliser against Norwich just 60 seconds after their opener.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The Australian international continued a fine run of form having also scored against Fulham and Derby in recent weeks.

He was joined by an imperious Matt Smith, who was awarded a perfect 10 for his outing. The striker scored his ninth goal and ninth assist in the game as he netted a towering header to put the Rs 2-1 one up before finding Eberechi Eze for QPR's third.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

The 28-year-old has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last six matches and received a standing ovation when he was substituted.

The duo were joined by the likes of Derby defenders Chris Baird and Curtis Davies, while Wes Harding and Harlee Dean completed the back four.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Atdhe Nuhiu also record a perfect 10 after his goal in the 3-1 against Sunderland.

See the rest of the team below.

