Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defender Jake Bidwell was delighted to have the Rs supporters with the team on an emotional night where they bounced back from defeat to Hull.

Ian Holloway's side beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 as Loftus Road paid tribute to Ray Wilkins and Bidwell was pleased they put on an improved performance.

He told the official QPR website : "After the defeat at Hull we wanted to come out of the blocks flying and put them under pressure from the off.

(Image: PA)

"Obviously it was a very emotional night and we felt we had the crowd right with us. I think we scored from our first three attacks so you can’t really ask for a better start than that.

"It was always going to be hard to maintain that for 90 minutes. We tried to keep it going as best we could but in the second half it was important that we managed the game properly when they got the two goals."

The left back managed to score and assist in the victory and it's something he hopes he continue to bring to the side.

He said: “I am just trying to keep doing what I’ve been doing lately,” he explained. “I seem to be in a good rhythm with my crossing at the moment. I put the ball in the box and Smythy finished it well.

“I got a bit fortunate with my goal. I didn’t finish the first effort as I meant to, I was trying to put it in the far corner with the outside of my foot.

“Thankfully I got another chance with it and managed to put it away. I put it in the corner – it would have been nice if I could have done that with the penalty a couple of weeks ago!

“But I want to chip in with goals and assists, and thankfully I managed to do that in a winning performance tonight.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.