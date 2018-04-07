The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR boss Ian Holloway has held his hands up for not starting with a centre-forward in the 4-0 defeat to Hull.

Usual starter Matt Smith missed the game through illness and Ebere Eze stepped forward to lead the line.

However, the Rs struggled with their forward play and struggled to hold the ball up top. Idrissa Syla then came on at half time to slightly better effect.

Holloway told the QPR website: "I should have started with another centre-forward, rather than thinking Eze could play up there on his own.

"I got that one wrong. I should have started Sylla. I was worried about starting him though, because of the time he’s been out.

"But there’s no excuses for that performance."

"We’ve got to do better.

"Luckily we’ve got a game on Tuesday to try and put things right.

"We’ve got to pick ourselves up, because we made it far too easy for them today."

The former Blackpool boss also pointed out that it wasn't the sole reason for the defeat and the performance had not lived up to their performances of recent weeks.

He said: “We missed Matt Smith, who has been ill for the last couple of days.

“But that’s not why we lost. We lost because we forgot everything that we’ve been doing well of late.

“We didn’t press well; we didn’t keep the ball well enough; the structure was poor from the off.

“We’ve done those basics really well recently, but today we were nowhere near the levels I expect."

