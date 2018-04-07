Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR boss Ian Holloway has leaped to the defence of Nedum Onuoha after his sending off against Hull, while producing a scathing assessment of Josh Scowen's tackle that started the fracas.

The former Blackpool manager believes Scowen should have been shown a red card and holds him responsible for the QPR captain Onuoha being given his marching orders.

Holloway also defended Onuoha for an earlier challenge that left John Toral on the floor after the KCOM stadium consistently booed him for the rest of the match.

He said: "To be honest with you it was a real strange atmosphere round the place. A couple of things I can't really understand where my centre half goes for the header, he wins the header, their bloke bounces of him, their bloke isn't big enough, just bounced off him and we're all concerned that he's hurt.

"There's no malice in it and then he's getting booed the rest of the game. I just don't understand it the bloke is a gentleman. He didn't mean that. It isn't my fault that their bloke bounced off, we're all concerned about him because it look like he caught him but he just won a header.

"In the end I've just said to the referee, I think that influences in Scowen.

"Scowen should have been sent off, it's an absolutely scandalous tackle in my opinion. I'm going to hammer him. He got angry because they were playing around us. Well you've got to take your medicine son, don't kick out at someone like that.

"He's the one who should have been sent off. He's the one who should have been sent off and the other two should have had a yellow. Nedum ran over to try and protect him from number 22 [Markus Henriksen]. Who looked as aggressive, if not he's the one that's caused it but my man should have been sent off, Scowen.

"That would have taught him the right lesson and I still would have had my captain who's an excellent man, better than anyone who shouted against him in the whole crowd today.

"You don't know what your talking about, it's too easy these days. I loved the game, Ray Wilkins loved the game.

"Do you lot? I ain't sure. How you can boo Nedum Onuoha is beyond me. Scowen was the aggressor, Scowen should have been sent off but well done you played well you scored four goals, good luck to you."

