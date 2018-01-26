Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has said that his side need to be brave to stand a chance against Bristol City and he hopes to do well in his home town.

The former Bristol Rovers player and manager acknowledged the quality of the Robins' side but wants to see the Rs rise to the challenge ahead of them.

Holloway told the club website: "I felt we played very well against them a few weeks ago when we drew 1-1 at Loftus Road.

"What we have to do this weekend is be brave, and try to get them chasing us. We’ll need to get the ball in an area where I feel we can hurt them and that’s what we have been working on.

"They are a really good team so this is one hell of a challenge for us. They play in a fantastic way and Lee has done brilliantly.

"Now I am looking forward to seeing if my lads can go there and give a good account of themselves.

"When you go back to where you come from you want to do well and that’s what I want to do on Saturday."

The Hoops lost comprehensively to Middlesbrough last time out by three goals to nil.

Despite that Holloway believes that QPR were well in the game until they conceded via a set piece.



"That game changed with an old-fashioned set-piece” Holloway said.

"I felt we were doing really well up until that first goal – we pressed them, closed them down and won it off them like we planned to do. But goals change games and that was the case last weekend.

"I thought we could beat them and with the way we started it looked like we might, but unfortunately that wasn’t to be."

