QPR manager Ian Holloway has praised the enthusiasm of his young stars, but says that their away form has been 'a bit of a disaster'.

The Hoops fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United and introduced Paul Smyth, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebere Eze in the second half, and Ollie was keen to discuss how excited they make him after they nearly managed to grab a point for the Hoops.

He said: "The subs I'm putting on are quite young, but I love them.

“Their enthusiasm and attitude is great and I'm bitterly disappointed. On the road we've had a bit of a disaster, to be honest. We've played as well as that and not got what we deserved.

“Our fans are singing about it and it's a bit of a joke to them but I'm hurting. I thought we were good enough for a draw, but we have to be as clinical as they are.”

