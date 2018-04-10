Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR boss Ian Holloway is planning for his side to better last season's league performance to overcome Saturday's disappointing defeat to Hull.

The Rs are four points shy of that total with five games remaining and with matches against Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Brentford, Birmingham and Leeds it's a total that certainly isn't off the cards.

Former Blackpool boss Holloway is keen to focus on the positives of recent weeks that saw a 4-1 win over Norwich, draw with Fulham and 3-1 win against Aston Villa - even the 1-0 defeat to Reading saw a solid performance.

Holloway told the official QPR website: “I hate the feeling of defeats like that one. It was a really bad day at the office for us. If you’re a golfer and you hook one in the bushes, you’ve just got to get on with it.

“There are plenty of things to show the boys in terms of where they went wrong, but I want to concentrate on what they’ve been doing well.

“I think we’re moving forward, and we only need four more points between now and the end of the campaign to better last season’s total.

“Can we do that?



“We’re going to have to work hard to get the three points against Sheffield Wednesday, but I believe we can get them.”

