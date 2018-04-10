QPR boss Ian Holloway is planning for his side to better last season's league performance to overcome Saturday's disappointing defeat to Hull.

The Rs are four points shy of that total with five games remaining and with matches against Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Brentford, Birmingham and Leeds it's a total that certainly isn't off the cards.

QPR celebrate Pawel Wszolek's equaliser

Former Blackpool boss Holloway is keen to focus on the positives of recent weeks that saw a 4-1 win over Norwich, draw with Fulham and 3-1 win against Aston Villa - even the 1-0 defeat to Reading saw a solid performance.

Holloway told the official QPR website: “I hate the feeling of defeats like that one. It was a really bad day at the office for us. If you’re a golfer and you hook one in the bushes, you’ve just got to get on with it.

HULL, ENGLAND - APRIL 07: Luke Freeman of Queens Park Rangers reacts to a four nil defeat during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Queens Park Rangers at KCOM Stadium on April 7, 2018 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

“There are plenty of things to show the boys in terms of where they went wrong, but I want to concentrate on what they’ve been doing well.

“I think we’re moving forward, and we only need four more points between now and the end of the campaign to better last season’s total.

“Can we do that?

“We’re going to have to work hard to get the three points against Sheffield Wednesday, but I believe we can get them.”

