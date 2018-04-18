The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA, Premier League and the EFL have agreed to integrate a winter break into the English footballing season from 2020 according to Sky Sports .

The process began two years ago when FA chief executive Martin Glenn suggested the move.

It is believed that the 'majority of planned changes' were agreed, with the first break planned for January and February 2020.

The hope would be for the international side and those challenging in cup competitions to perform better in the late stages of the season.

If agreed, the plans would see a 14 day break for teams with one round of Premier League matches played over two weeks and the FA Cup fifth round will be played in midweek, with extra-time and penalties replacing replays.

It is thought that teams utilising the break for money-making tours would be heavily criticised but clubs would allowed to complete training camps abroad.

Sky Sports also report that some members of the FA council are disappointed to not have played a larger role in negotiations.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.