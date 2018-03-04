The video will start in 8 Cancel

The 164th Boat Race between Oxford University and Cambridge University is fast approaching - and what better way to watch it than from the Riverside Terrace at Craven Cottage?

Offering one of the best vantage points of the opening mile of the race and access to our sports bar, enjoy a day of entertainment with a live DJ, pop-up cocktail bar and food stalls alongside the River Thames.

The teams have already been announced and the squads are training hard for the race, which takes place on Saturday March 24 in what is one of the biggest events on the old river.

Gates open from 2pm with Early Bird Tickets priced at £8. All tickets include a welcome drink and what's more, for every ticket purchased, one junior (aged 10 and under) can join for free.

Secure you place today online , by telephone on 0203 841 9050 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm) or email events@fulhamfc.com .

Alternatively, why not push the boat out and treat yourself to hospitality at Fulham and enjoy the day even more - find out more here .

