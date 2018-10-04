Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League of Darts is back once again.

Held at the O2 since 2012, the tournament has grown year-on-year after it first began in 2005.

At its inception, Phil 'The Power' Taylor was very much the man to beat. Nowadays, however, it's Michael van Gerwen. The Dutchman has won the last three tournaments racking up prize winnings close to £2m.

Taking place on Thursday nights across sixteen weeks, the tournament comes to an end on Thursday May 23, 2019 and tickets to the play-offs are available from 10am on Monday October 8 through www.AXS.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Meanwhile an exclusive presale takes place from 10am on Friday October 5 via AXS here.

A 6 tickets per purchase limit will be enforced and anybody under the age of 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult.

Along with it's coverage on Sky Sports, the PDC will be shown by a number of new worldwide broadcasters for the first time.

"It's fantastic that we can again announce an expansion for what is already the widest-reaching tournament in darts," said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

"The Unibet Premier League has been a massive success with our growth across the UK, Ireland and now into Europe and the response we received from fans, our broadcast partners and players in both Rotterdam and Berlin in 2018 was tremendous.”