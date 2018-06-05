Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets for KSW 45, one of the world's biggest mixed martial arts events, go on sale this week.

KSW takes place at the SSE Arena in Wembley on 6 October and brings together some of the top MMA stars in the world.

Fighers including Mariusz Pudzianowski, Borys Mankowski, Tomasz Narkun and Mateusz Gamrot will be on show in the showcase event, which marks the first time KSW has come to the UK for 32 years.

The form of mixed martial arts was formed in 2004 in Poland and last year saw sell-out shows in Ireland. Popular in Poland, it holds the record for the biggest crowd to a non-UFC event with 57,766 in attendance at the show in Ireland.

The shows are known for their impressive opening ceremonies and four- or eight-man tournaments. It is still relatively unknown in Europe and America, where UFC dominates the MMA scene, but popularity is growing quickly for the events.

"Our last show in London was a huge success," said KSW co-owner Maciej Kawulski. "We are delighted to finally be coming back and showcase one of our events to our fans, new and old, there. We promise to bring another action-packed fight card with our biggest names. England, you do not want to miss this!"

Tickets for the show are on sale at AXS and Stubhub from 10am on 7 June.

