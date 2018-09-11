Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six months on from his last title defence against New Zealander Joseph Parker, Anthony Joshua is back inside the squared circle.

His latest test comes against the Russian Alexander Povetkin and tickets to the upcoming event -which takes place at Wembley on September 22 - are still available.

While Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury wait in the wings, many boxing fans are taking this upcoming test for granted.

With an impressive 35-1 record, however, Povetkin shouldn't be taken lightly in this, Joshua's first visit to Wembley since his famous win over Wladimir Klitschko in April 2017.

Remaining Tickets

Tickets for the fight, starting from just £40, are still available to buy through StubHub .

Upper Level - £40

Club & Lower Level - £60-£100

Floor Level - £80-£2,000

The only other way to watch the fight is through Sky Sports Box Office where you can book the fight now.