Anthony Joshua will put his IBF, WBO and IBO belts on the line against the Russian Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September.

Tickets to see the latest step in the British heavyweights journey went on sale at the end of July and, as expected, sold out in double-quick time.

While boxing fans still have the possibility of finding tickets across expensive resale sites like Viagogo , an alternative and exclusive offer has cropped up for those still looking at ways of attending the event.

It comes courtesy of e-commerce site Wowcher, along with World Choice Sports, and includes a night's sleep in your choice of nine 3, 4 and 5-star accommodations.

Options

2 tickets and a 3* hotel stay - £349pp

2 tickets and a 4* hotel stay - £399pp

2 tickets and a 5* hotel stay - £449pp

The offer runs out in just a couple of day's time, which means that you'll have to act fast if you want to get involved.

To redeem, simply click the link above. Once purchased, you must email World Choice Sports with a unique code sent to you by Wowcher.

Joshua goes into the fight with a 21-0 record and while bookies make him a heavy favourite, his opponent certainly shouldn't be underestimated.

Povetkin himself has a 35-1 record with the only loss in his career to date coming courtesy of Wladimir Klitschko in 2013. Like Joshua's previous opponent Joseph Parker, Povetkin has yet to knocked out and next month's bout at Wembley could well go the distance.