Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rematch between Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte is set to be announced.

Once contracts are signed the fight will take place on December 22 at London's O2.

Their first bout, which occurred in Manchester on the undercard of the fight between Anthony Joshua and Eric Molina just over two years ago, ended in controversy when a split decision from the judges ruled in favour of Whyte.

Hype over their rivalry had originally intensified during their pre-fight press conference when Chisora lifted up a table before launching it in the direction of Whyte.

Since the fight, Chisora has been back in the ring on four occasions, winning three and losing one. His last outing against Carlos Takam saw him lift the vacant WBA International Heavyweight title.

Whyte, meanwhile, has continued his winning streak and since last October, he has picked up both the vacant WBC Silver Heavyweight and WBO International Heavyweight titles.

Last March, Chisora claimed that he had offered Whyte £1.1m for a rematch - a proposal that Whyte was said to have originally declined.

Recent rumours had suggested that progress had been made, however, with Chisora's new manager David Haye saying last week that the rematch was "90% done".

How to get tickets

Tickets to the fight will be available from: www.axs.com/world-championship-boxing-tickets on Saturday 3 at midday.

They're priced at £47.25 - £328.79 plus a booking fee.

An O2 priority sale is taking place now for customers on the mobile network. To access the sale go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and sign into your account using your mobile number.