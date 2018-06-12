Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Next month, July 28, Joseph Parker and Dillian Whyte will square up against one another at London's O2.

Having suffered only one defeat in their professional boxing careers to date - each against heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua - the pair will regard this as a prime opportunity to claw their way back into title contention.

With the finer details confirmed, tickets are now available from tomorrow starting with the O2 pre-sale. Prices are expected to range between £40 and VIP tickets at £500.

O2 Pre-Sale

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, the O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday June 13 at 10am.

You can access this at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets , but you must be an O2 customer to purchase tickets.

Sign into your O2 account or sign up for priority on the O2 website.

Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass Pre-Sale

Members of Matchroom Boxing will be able to buy tickets for the fight on Thursday, June 14 at 10am.

New memberships to Matchroom Boxing are currently suspended, but if you're interested on getting first dibs on tickets for this fight and others like it, keep an eye out on the website. Memberships cost £29.95 a year.

General Sale

Remaining tickets will be available through AXS.com here and will go on sale from Friday, June 15 at 10am.

Whyte v Parker Dillian Whyte Age: 30 Nationality: British Height: 6ft 4in Reach: 78in Record: Total 24; Wins 23; By Knockout 17; Losses 1; By Knockout 1 Odds: 21/20 Joseph Parker Age: 26 Nationality: New Zealander Height: 6ft 4in Reach: 76in Record: Total 25; Wins 24; By Knockout 18; Losses 1; By Knockout 0 Odds: 10/11

The fight, for those who can't attend but still want to watch the action unfold, will also be available to purchase and watch live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.99.

If you're not a Sky Sports subscriber, you can access the fight through the Sky Sports Box Office app on any Now TV device.

For those unaware, Now TV is a way of access Sky Sports' services for either one day, one week or one month. To trial their service, they are currently running a free 14-day trial on their Entertainment, Cinema and Kids Passes.

Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted his surprise at how quickly details were ironed out for the fight on July 28 saying that each boxer would be willing to get in the ring "within hours".

Following this fight, it is unclear at this point what lies in wait for the winner.

In the lead up to this bout, Dillian Whyte has this week questioned the opponent chosen for Tyson Fury's upcoming comeback fight, Sefer Seferi, stating that he would have been willing to get in the ring with the self-professed Gypsy King this September.

Rumours circulating last week suggest that Irish boxer Katie Taylor and former IBF Welterweight Champion Kell Brook are likely to compete on the undercard too.

