Well, now everybody knows it. Aleksandar Mitrovic is on fire.

The football league have recognised his impressive March where he netted five goals in five appearances for Fulham and awarded the loan star Player of the Month.

Those performances helped the Cottagers to four wins and a single draw over the course of the month as the 23-year-old scored against Derby, Sheffield United and Preston.

The Serbian overcame competition from Oli McBurnie of Barnsley, Sean Maguire of Preston North End and Millwall defender Shaun Hutchinson to win the gong.

His manager wasn't quite as fortunate, with Jokanovic missing out on the Manager of the Month award for the third consecutive month.

Despite acknowledging that Fulham made 'light work' of some awkward looking fixtures in 'swashbuckling style' the award went to Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock as the Bluebirds earned a 100% record for March.

His nomination said: "Pressure, what pressure? Promotion looms closer after a perfect month against teams beginning with ‘B’ – Barnsley, Birmingham, Brentford and Burton. Judging by their 11-5 goal differential in four games, he has his players enjoying themselves."

