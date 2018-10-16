Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards at London's O2 on January 17, 2019.

The fixture will continue the growing tradition of regular-season NBA games being played here on British soil.

Like last year's match up between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers that sold out within minutes, tickets once again are expected to be hard to come by.

This year, if you act quickly enough, you can purchase tickets through this AXS link.

If you don't have any joy there, you may have some through resale sites like StubHub or Viagogo - although prices set on these sites are at the seller's discretion.

While London's O2 has hosted eight previous regular-season games, it is set to be the Washington Wizards' first time playing in Britain.

The Knicks, meanwhile, last played on this side of the Atlantic back in 2015 when they were defeated 95-79 by the Milwaukee Bucks.

History

Last year, the Washington Wizards were beaten in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs by the Toronto Raptors.

After a disappointing campaign, New York failed to make the play-offs last time out. They ended up finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 29 wins and 53 defeats.

Regular-Season NBA Games At London's O2 4 March 2011 - Toronto Raptors 103-116 New Jersey Nets 5 March 2011 - Toronto Raptors 136-137 New Jersey Nets 17 January 2013 - New York Knicks 102-87 Detroit Pistons 16 January 2014 - Houston Rockets 113-101 Minnesota Timberwolves 15 January 2015 - New York Knicks 79-95 Milwaukee Bucks 14 January 2016 - Orlando Magic 103-106 Toronto Raptors 12 January 2017 - Denver Nuggets 140-112 Indiana Pacers 11 January 2018 - Boston Celtics 114-103 Philadelphia 76ers

It's safe to say that each team, despite their rich heritage in the game, have underperformed throughout their respective histories.

The two teams share just three NBA Championships between them, with all of those victories coming in the 1970s. New York edge Washington 2 to 1 with Washington's one title also coming under their previous name, The Washington Bullets, back in 1978.

Teams

While a multitude of changes are expected for both teams in the off-season - particularly the under-performing Knicks who have been tenuously linked with a move for LeBron James - there are still plenty of talented stars for basketball aficionados to get excited about seeing in the flesh.

Within New York's roster is 2-time NBA all-star Joakim Noah and young Latvian sensation Kristaps Porzingis who was among this year's All-Stars.

Another player who was among this year's All-Stars was the Wizards Shooting Guard Bradley Beal.

Washington's biggest draw without any doubt, however, is 2010 1st Round Draft Pick and five-time NBA All-Star John Wall.