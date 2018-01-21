The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested in the wake of their 3-0 win over QPR for allegedly urinating in goalkeeper Alex Smithies's water bottle.

The supporter is facing a ban from watching his team following the incident at Loftus Road after a video was shared on social media of a man throwing a water bottle onto the pitch behind the Rs goal.

Forums suggested that the bottle may have been taken by a pitch invader earlier in the match.

Cleveland Police's dedicated football officer said on Twitter: "I've been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit

The MPS Football unit confirmed a fan had been arrested and charged with throwing an object onto the pitch.

The individual is set to appear in court next month and has been bailed.