A Middlesbrough fan has been arrested in the wake of their 3-0 win over QPR for allegedly urinating in goalkeeper Alex Smithies's water bottle.
The supporter is facing a ban from watching his team following the incident at Loftus Road after a video was shared on social media of a man throwing a water bottle onto the pitch behind the Rs goal.
Forums suggested that the bottle may have been taken by a pitch invader earlier in the match.
Cleveland Police's dedicated football officer said on Twitter: "I've been asked by a few followers and can confirm the so called @Boro fan who urinated in the @QPRFC goalie bottle was arrested by colleagues from @MPSFootballUnit
The MPS Football unit confirmed a fan had been arrested and charged with throwing an object onto the pitch.
The individual is set to appear in court next month and has been bailed.