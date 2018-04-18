The video will start in 8 Cancel

Manchester United won't return to the North West and their much heralded Carrington training ground ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Tottneham.

The Red Devils face Bournemouth on Wednesday night at the Vitality Stadium and will stay south for their trip to Wembley on Saturday evening.

Instead Jose Mourinho's side will train at Fulham's Motspur Park in preparation for the fixture, on Thursday and Friday.

It's not uncommon for other sides to use the facilities with a number of international teams including Brazil, Colombia, South Korea and Sweden holding sessions there before playing at Craven Cottage.

The fact Wembley is hosting the semi has been the cause of some unrest to United fans, with it being Tottenham's home ground this season.

The FA faced some discontent about a potential Spurs advantage at this stage but no official complaints were made.

The governing body held a board meeting with Premier League clubs before the start of the season where no objections were raised

FA Cup semi-finals traditionally have been played at neutral venues, with Old Trafford and Villa Park predominantly used before Wembley took the role in 2008.

