Fulham once again laid down a gauntlet for the rest of the Championship as they eased to a 3-0 victory over fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers dominated after going ahead in the first half to cast aside any thoughts there would be a repeated of Bramall Lane's 5-4 result.

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo made his return to Slavisa Jokanovic's side as Fulham extended their run to 14 games unbeaten.

He believes that the home side showed that they have Premier League quality.

The 20-year-old said: "I've always said from the minute I came that Fulham are the best team, the football that they play, Fulham are the best team in the league.

"That was one of the reasons I wanted to come and be a part of it and I think we're proving to everyone we are Premier League level and hopefully we can get promoted."

Fulham haven't lost in the Championship since defeat to Sunderland in December when they were 18 points off second place and automatic promotion.

Now, they are just five points behind Cardiff and even just eight points behind table toppers Wolves.

Ojo hasn't ruled out the possibility of not needing the play-offs to be promoted and that January's signings can help them on their way.

He said: "It's definitely a possibility, we can't keep too far ahead we just have to keep focusing on ourselves and if we keep doing that I'm sure we'll get there.

"They've been massive (the new signings), obviously Matt Targett has helped the defence be more solid and Aleks has come in and got some goals already so he's proving to be a great addition to the squad.

"Everyone is pulling their weight to impact in the squad and hopefully we can keep pushing."

