Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After a winter of rumours about the transfer status of Ryan Sessegnon, a move never became apparent.

Repeated links to Tottenham were the order of the day intermingled with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Express are now reporting that Liverpool will be the most likely move for the 17-year-old - but only if Fulham aren't promoted.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

They claim that sources close to the player say that joining Jurgen Klopp's side would be a move Sessegnon is keen on with Anfield offering the opportunity to enhance his international opportunites.

The youngster is believed to be happy with his decision to stay with Fulham so far and has scored 10 goals in his last 12 games to set chatter racing about a potential England call-up for the World Cup.

His manager Slavisa Jokanovic believes that an international opportunity will be forthcoming for the winger.

He has said: "I started working with him when he was 16 years and two months or something like that and I believe he can be part of the English national team for the World Cup.

"I cannot recommend him to people but nobody can make mistakes with this kid. Experience is important but he is a really expert player for his age at this moment. I will repeat, if the national team don't take this decision this time, they will push him for the next European tournament.

"It's evident that if he doesn't have any injury problems, he will be a top player. He is not a kid, he is a man and he gives myself, the club and his team-mates many things and we try to support him and make him still better than he is right now."

If Fulham do win promotion it seems likely that Sessegnon will stay with the Cottagers having grown up at the club alongside his brother Steven, and with the opportunity to play in the first XI being key to his development.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .