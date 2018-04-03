Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leeds United boss Paul Heckingotham has called on his side to beat 'the best team in the league at the moment'.

The Yorkshire side have had a disappointing season following a run of 11 points from 15 league outings that has left them in 12th, 10 points behind sixth placed Middlesbrough.

Nevertheless Heckingbottom wants to have a say in the final stages of the season by upsetting teams like Fulham, Aston Villa and Preston.

He said of Fulham: "Yeah, the best team in the league at the moment. I like that ground. As I've said, we're playing against teams now who are all fighting for things, points for different reasons.

"We can use that to our advantage and our motivation, we can go and upset teams, we can demoralise teams, give teams heartache.

"We've got to have that sort of mindset. The last thing we want to do is float through the remainder of the season. We know it's going to be tough, we know they're going to be a really good side and I like watching them. But I like beating them more. "

The Cottagers seem set to finish in the play-off places as Cardiff extended their lead over Slavisa Jokanovic's side to eight points on Monday night but Heckingbottom believes the fight for fifth and sixth place in the Championship shows how difficult the league is.

He reflected that his side may have underachieved: "It shows how competitive this league is. They'll be lots of teams think they've underachcieved.

"They'll be lots of teams who think they've overachieved but there's such a sort of tough, un-level playing field how different every team is but how closely matched they are but it makes this an intriguing league and a frustrating one at the same time."

