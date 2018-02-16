The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aston Villa might have to do without key duo Jack Grealish and Albert Adomah as they head to Craven Cottage searching for an eighth consecutive victory.

Fulham themselves have gone nine unbeaten ahead of the battle between promotion hopefuls.

The midfielders played as Villa beat Birmingham 2-0 last time out with Adomah grabbing a goal but both carried knocks and were substituted during the fxiture.

Manager Steve Bruce said: "There’s a doubt about Adomah and there’s a doubt about Grealish unfortunately. We’ll see how they both are later today."

Ghanaian Adomah is the Midlands side's top scorer this term with 14 goals while Grealish has been in good form since his return from a kidney injury.

Villa have little else in the way of injuries problems with Bruce having a full squad to pick from other than long term absentees Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and Jed Steer (shoulder).