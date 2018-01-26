Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Safe to say new Sunderland signing Kazenga LuaLua had a mixed time of things during his two stints at QPR.

Last season he looked lively but injury stopped a lot of his playing time for the club.

Nevertheless he persuaded Ian Holloway to sign him again last August again on a six-month loan.

He never made it to the end of that loan deal when the club and player mutually terminated the deal after making just eight appearances on his return.

Holloway's reaction to the player had it's polarities during that time, so we took a look at a time line of the QPR manager's words about the winger.

From 'I love you to bits' to 'I've got to teach him'.

January 2017

The Newcastle academy graduate first made his move to QPR a year ago and safe to say the Rs boss was pleased with the acquistion.

"To get someone of Kazenga's ability in is just what we need at this time.

"I think he gives us something we're missing. He's got pace; he can beat his man; and he has experience of playing at this level."

March 2017

The plaudits that were given upon LuaLua's arrival didn't last too long though and the winger was in and out of the team.

While he started or appeared on the bench until the end of February - even scoring a clever goal in defeat to Preston, he didn't make a QPR appearance throughout March due to an ankle injury.

Perhaps it was this that left Holloway less convinced about LuaLua's prospects after his initial loan.

When revealing his masterplan he said he had yet to make decision on the Congo native and fellow loan star Ravel Morrison.

He said: "I've not made decisions about them. I've given them a challenge to win every game between now and the end of the season.

"Whether they play or not, they need to be focused and motivated about winning. If you want to play more than being part of something, you won't fit for me eventually."

August 2017

The Brighton loanee only appeared twice more after that ankle injury but it was enough for Holloway to go back in for him after a promising pre-season.

It was deja vu as Holloway again commended his new signing.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to have Kaz back.

"I wasn’t actually sure it was going to be possible because he had such a good pre-season with Brighton and it was touch-and-go whether they were going to let him go out again.

"He is in a really good place after getting a very good pre-season under his belt, and this is a great opportunity for us.

"To have people who can carry the ball for your team if your team aren’t passing very well, if you’re getting blocked up, someone who can leave an opponent on his backside and looking a bit silly, that opens up the door for us."

August 2017-2

The then 26-year-old only seemed to enhance his reputation in the mind of Holloway, after he wanted to play for the Rs just a day after his father died.

It would have been difficult for the ex-Crystal Palace boss to speak higher of him.

He said: "Our fans don’t know, Lua Lua lost his father yesterday and he still wanted to play.

"Now I had to trust him and it was looking pretty bleak at one time but he still wanted to do it, still wanted the ball and wanted to help him through it.

"It’s tough out there. He blamed himself for the goal but i’m telling you, thanks to our fans, because he didn’t mean to do that.

"He missed at Sheffield Wednesday, he’s a really good lad and a lovely fella, and he’s shown more than enough character."

Holloway finished up with a tribute to Lua Lua's father, saying: "I played the day my dad died, and it ain't easy, so Luey, I love you to bits mate, and he (his father) must have been one hell of a man because I've had your brother and I've had you, and i love you to bits."

September 2017

Understandably, Holloway was frustrated when LuaLua was late to training and so dropped him for a 0-0 draw to Burton Albion.

The Rs boss also scolded him in public.

He said: "I’ve got to teach him, and unfortunately if his head ain’t right after he’s lost his father then I’ll support him through that, but it’s time to come back to work, and we’re all going to help you.

"I’m going to mention it because you better go back to work, and that’s what your dad would want, so you better be on time, son.

"That didn’t always happen here. People were allowed to be late, people were allowed to come in when they liked and he might score us the winner and be brilliant; but I don’t like that."

November 2017

The loanee appeared just twice more in a QPR shirt following that Burton match, both times as a substitute for the last quarter of an hour.

Most of the time the winger didn't make the squad and Holloway made the situation clear towards the end of LuaLua's time with the club.

He said: "He's trying to show me but he hasn't done it yet," said Holloway.

"I think his loss of confidence and the loss of his father has really hit him.

"I have to make some decisions on that but at the minute he hasn't changed my mind.

"If he wants to, that's great. He still trains with us and works with us."

December 2018

The curtain closed on LuaLua's career with QPR as the loan was ended my mutual agreement.

That says a lot about how his time at the club ended up.

The winger clearly had a difficult time arriving back at QPR in August, suffering a family bereavement shortly after returning.

He had since been working hard behind the scenes to impress Ian Holloway but just couldn't break back into the team.