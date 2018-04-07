Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Both Hull and QPR came into this came in good form but only one could leave happy with today's result.

The sides looked dead even in the opening exchanges with much of the match being played in the midfield but going into the final fifteen minutes of the half the Tigers started to find away through.

It was in the 42nd minute that Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson found the net with cool finish past Alex Smithies after through ball from Abel Hernandez.

The Uruguayan then struck the bar to further dent the Rs efforts as Smithies knocked the ball into the net on the verge of half time.

The Rs started brightly in the second half and were controlling the tempo, but were punished as they left their defenders exposed.

First Wilson slotted a lovely pass to substitute Kamil Grosicki who finished well before, Hull again launched a counter attack where Hernandez could knock it into the net first time with Smithies helpless.

Things were made worse as Onuoha saw red in the dying moments.

See our ratings below:

A.Smithies 5

Nothing he could do about the first goal, and unfortunate to concede the second as he did. Dealt with other efforts well but was caught in two minds when closing the angle for Hull's third.

D. Furlong 7

Hull looked to exploit Wilson against Furlong and the full back for the most part dealt very well with it. Often the Rs premiere attacking player down the right wing and offered a lot of support.

N. Onuoha 4

An absolute rock in the early stage as he dominated any one on one situation. Was often left with too much to do however, with passes being picked through the gaps. Red at the end tainted his performance.

J.Lynch 5

Didn't do anything wrong but not on long enough to impact the game.

J.Bidwell 5

Provided width for the side but his most memorable moment was his clash with Jarrod Bowen. More effective attacking performance in the second half.

M. Luongo

Perhaps QPR's most likely person to score a goal but he struggled to find the target.

J. Scowen 5

Looked to try and impose himself on the game to his credit but like much of the team, it never quite happened.

R. Manning 5

Subbed at half time after struggling to impact the game.

P. Wszolek 5

Put in hard yards during the match without adding much real threat. Some nice play with Bidwell before he was subbed.

L. Freeman 6

Alongside Luongo perhaps the most likely to create something but it was tough outing for the full team in attack as well as defence.

E. Eze 6

Struggled to engage himself in the game during the first half as he was repeatedly barged off the ball. Improved in the second, with some nice link up play.

Subs

Jack Robinson 5- Often left exposed but played ok.

Idrissa Sylla 6- looked like he could change the game as he imposed himself on the game but after QPR continued to concede, his impact waned.

Brigt Osayi-Samuel 6- some promising touches but they were all in too deep to hurt the home side