Ian Holloway has made a single change to the side that beat Norwich 4-1 on Easter Monday, with striker Matt Smith dropping out due to illness.

He is replaced by Pawel Wszolek as QPR look to continue a good run of form.

Smith had been directly involved in seven goals over his last six matches and received a standing ovation when he was substituted against the Canaries.

Hull City vs QPR

Eberechi Eze looks set to lead the line in his absence after he scored against Norwich and has impressed in the No. 10 role since finding a place in the side.

QPR: A.Smithies, D. Furlong, N. Onuoha, J.Lynch, J.Bidwell, M. Luongo, J. Scowen, R. Manning, P. Wszolek, L. Freeman, E. Eze

Bench: M. Ingram, A. Baptiste, J. Cousins, Jack Robinson, B. Osayi-Samuel, P.Smyth and I. Sylla.

Hull: A. McGregor, M. Hector, A. Hernandez, J. Toral, S. Larsson, J. Bowen, M. Dawson, M, Henriksen, M. Clark, O. Aina, H. Wilson

Bench: D. Marshall, J. Irvine, K. Grosicki, D. Meyler, F. Campbell, F. Tomori, A. MacDonald

