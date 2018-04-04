The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has said he will rotate his team once again despite holding Wolves to a 2-2 draw at Molineux.

That means bringing back his big guns for QPR's visit to the KCOM however.

Michael Dawson, Seb Larsson, Jarrod Bowen, Jackson Irvine, Harry Wilson and Abel Hernandez were all absent from the starting XI against Wolves and it wouldn't be surprising to see a number of them return.

Despite the Tigers lowly position of 18th, nine points behind the Rs, they have recorded draws against Aston Villa and Wolves in their last two games.

Those two results came despite the six players mentioned, playing against Villa before dropping out.

Adkins believes maintaining the rotation is key during this congested time.

The Hull head coach said: "I said after the game with Aston Villa that I would change the team every game and we’ve got to do that.

"It’s been demonstrated this season that one or two players find it difficult to play three or four games with the intensity we want.

"We’ve utilised the squad here and it showed there’s a great camaraderie and spirit. The players are demonstrating consistency and that bodes well for the future."

