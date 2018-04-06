The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins has praised the form of QPR and described Ian Holloway as an 'imaginative coach'.

The Tigers face the Rs this weekend having drawn with Wolves and Aston Villa despite lying 18th in the Championship table.

Likewise QPR have impressed against top side's recently with a 2-2 draw away to Fulham and a comfortable 3-1 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

Since then they have lost to Reading but dispatched Norwich 4-1.

Adkins is aware of the quality the west London side possess.

.

He said: "It’s going to be a tough game because Queens Park Rangers are in good form at the moment.

“They’ve managed to get themselves safe in the division and they’ll maybe be able to play with a little bit of freedom and do something different. Ian Holloway is an imaginative coach, too.

“They scored four goals the other day and although they lost the game before that at Reading, they battered them in the game.

“QPR are in form and it’s going to be a challenging game, so we’ll have to be bang at it. Everybody has refocused after the midweek game to make sure they are ready for this next challenge.”

