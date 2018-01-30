Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is back in the English capital for the tenth time this March - and if you're on the ball this Friday, you can book your place there.

Tickets to the event, which takes place on Saturday March 17, go on sale from 10:00am this Friday, February 2nd, through axs.com .

Last time the UFC came to London, tickets sold out within 27 minutes - so you will have to be ready and you'll have to be quick!

London, and the O2 in particular, has already hosted a number of memorable UFC moments since the first event on these shores back in 2002.

Perhaps the pick of these moments came in February 2016 when Manchester's Michael Bisping defeated Anderson Silva by unanimous decision.

With one fight yet to be determined, the rest of the main card has been announced. Details of the ten match-ups can be found on the official UFC website.

UFC Fight Night London will start at 17:30 on Saturday March 17 with doors opening an hour before.

The O2 is situated within Peninsula Square, London, United Kingdom, SE10 0DX.