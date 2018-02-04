Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham's Matt Targett has been included in the WhoScored? Championship Team of the Week after his fine performance in the 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old was making his home debut, having made his Fulham bow in the 3-1 victory over Barnsley the week before, and he put in a fine showing for the Craven Cottage faithful as the majority got to see the left back in the flesh for the first time.

Rated at 7.7 by the WhoScored? team, Targett is the only Fulham man included in the Team of the Week, with Stefan Johansen missing out by just 0.5 to Junior Hoilett and Sammy Ameobi.

Delving a little deeper into Targett's game, he had 6.2% of the overall possession for Fulham and had a 75% pass success rate, making six crosses, second only to Ryan Fredericks on the right.

He also won five aerial battles - joint second in the game alongside Tim Ream and Joe Worrall (and just two behind Tomas Kalas) while he made two successful tackles, ending the game with a tackle success rating of 67%.

