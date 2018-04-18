The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham stars Ryan Sessegnon, Ryan Fredericks and Tom Cairney have all found their way into the PFA Championship team of the year.

The trio have been some of the Cottagers stand out performers this season, with 17-year-old Sessegnon adding to the three accolades he won at the EFL awards .

The youngster is placed at left back in the team, with Fredericks on the right flank, Cardiff's Sol Bamba and Wolves' Willy Boly make up the rest of the backline ahead of John Ruddy.

Fulham captain Cairney is in a midfield trio with Ruben Neves and Norwich's James Maddison.

The front three is comprised of players all currently outside of the Championship top six.

Sheffield United's Leon Clarke, Bobby Reid of Bristol City and Matej Vydra of Derby earn their place in the team as the league's top scorers with the latter on 19 strikes.

