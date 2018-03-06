Fulham oozed class in their win over fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United.
A brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic sent the Cottagers well on their way as he looked every bit the striker they have needed this season.
Captain Tom Cairney coolly slotted in a third as the home side ended up outclassing the Blades.
We'll bring you all the latest from Slavisa Jokanovic's press conference and what is sure to be a very happy manager as Fulham extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches.
All done
Good night all, and thanks for joining us.
Sheff United chance of play-offs
We’re not out of it. I believe we should have been in a better position but it is what it is. It’s all to play for and our season isn’t over and it was never going to be.
It doesn’t change, it’s another game chalked off, I’m glad that we don’t have to play Fulham again. I don’t think we’ll face a challenge like we did tonight.
Top 2?
I do fancy them. They will take some stopping. They look as if they’ve got the bit between the teeth and they’re the outstanding side in the division.
On current form (they’re the best club in the division). They quite far ahead of their nearest challengers and you can see why. They’re full of confidence and they control games and they’ve got that thing at the end.
Fredericks ball to Mitrovic.
We had the best opportunity of the game and they go up the other side of the pitch to score.
Mitrovic cont..
He’s going to the world cup isn’t he? He’s on more than Dwight Gayle and he’s on 50 grand a week.
Fulham turned down £15m for Cairney in the window, that’s a good position for a club to be in.
Slavisa is a quality manager and this is a club that can attract the likes of Mitrovic and can keep a hold of players who make the headlines.
Mitrovic
He shouldn’t be playing in this division. He should be playing in the Premier League, he should be playing at Newcastle.
They’ve made two quality signings in the left back and Mitrovic. Thankfully we won’t be playing against him every week.
This is high end, top quality Championship football that we’re up against.
Chris Wilder- How do you sum that up
No disgrace getting beaten by a team bang in form.
Players that have dropped out of the Premier League and maybe won’t be next season.
It’s a game we never looked like getting back into after the third goal went in.
That's all
Well Jokanovic was pleased with his team.
They’re definitely among the Championship’s finest, and now they’ve got someone who is banging in the goals - and is expected to get better!
Can Mitrovic make the difference
Today he made the difference. his job is to score goals and he scored two goals. I explained many positive things what he provided tonight.
I expect him to be a better level for the next chance for fighting for league.
More complete side than last season?
We are working well together.
It’s easier for the players, it’s easier for new players to adapt now. If we want, this last transfer window we could bring in the quality we wanted. We must mention Matt Targett how he has made a great job for us.
Cyrus Christie too but Fredericks is in a great level of form. They have pushed us on the training ground.
Best team at the moment?
We are fourth in the Championship. We play with confidence, we know we can beat anyone, we are now in the challenge ourselves.
We need to be mentally strong and push hard for the next step and that’s it. If we can’t play well, we need to win the games.
Is he proving a point? You wanted a striker for a while...
He’s proving it. We have a chance, and he brings us a different option. At the end I needed the help, but the player needed help too. He offered the job to me, his teammates and the supporters too and we must be happy with how he has started.
We expect he will be in better shape and he will contribute to the team.
Did you expect Mitrovic to settle so quickly
Yes, he is a proper striker. He scored two goals and made a great job for us. He held many balls and worked very well on the ball.
He can help us in defensive set pieces too. He’s a great signing for us and he’s started well. We expect he can still be better.
Slavisa is here - Fantastic performance
It’s not easy to play against Sheffield United and it’s really solid. They put us under many pressures. After 15 minutes we started to move the ball better. We scored first.
We adapt ourselves to score the third goal (after they changed shape).
We managed the situation in the perfect way
Still waiting
We’re still waiting for Jokanovic or Chris Wilder to turn up in the press room.
The latest, when we have it.
What a match!
What a Fulham performance!
Each and every player produced quality when it mattered and impressed Ryan O’Donovan in his player ratings.
We’ll see how impressed Slavisa Jokanovic is shortly!