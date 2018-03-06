Fulham oozed class in their win over fellow promotion chasers Sheffield United.

A brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic sent the Cottagers well on their way as he looked every bit the striker they have needed this season.

Captain Tom Cairney coolly slotted in a third as the home side ended up outclassing the Blades.

We'll bring you all the latest from Slavisa Jokanovic's press conference and what is sure to be a very happy manager as Fulham extended their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

Follow us live below!

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .