Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paul Heckingbottom is still unable to call upon Leeds United top goalscorer Kemar Roofe ahead of Tuesday night's match with Fulham.

There are no additions to the Yorkshire side's injury list but the former Barnsley boss does not welcome anyone back with seven players out for the trip to Craven Cottage.

Heckingbottom said: "I’m hoping there’s nothing new so we’ll be selecting from the same group of players.

"I can’t imagine any others will be back. “Roofey’s in the final stages of recovery but we’ll need to get him training again and see how he is.

"An injury we were hoping would be a couple of weeks has turned into several so we need to be careful and make sure he doesn’t break down."

Leeds also must do without captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Adam Forshaw who have suffered thigh and calf problems respectively that could rule them out for the rest of the season.

Laurens De Bock is out with a pulled hamstring while Tyler Roberts, Luke Ayling and Conor Shaughnessy have not appeared since Heckingbottom joined the club.

The Leeds coach said: "It's pointless us rushing him. It's probably touch and go for when he is fit regarding the end of the season, but I would like for him, Luke Ayling to be back with the players before we break up for the summer.

"For their peace of mind, for my piece of mind because I've been in their position."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.