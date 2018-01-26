The video will start in 8 Cancel

A single Fulham fixture has been announced in Sky Sports' football league coverage for March and the beginning of April.

The Cottagers' home match against Leeds United on Tuesday 3rd April has been chosen and will be a 7.45pm kick off.

(Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

The Elland Road outing was also a Tuesday evening match but during August and finished 0-0 at a point were Fulham were still without a win.

Now the London side lie two points ahead of the West Yorkshire club in 7th - Leeds sit in 10th.

All three EFL divisions feature across the period with eight fixtures across Easter weekend of which the Craven Cottage clash is the final one.

Fulham are in the sole fixture on April 3rd following a bumper Easter Monday which sees Preston vs Derbv, Portsmouth vs Wigan and Sheffield United vs Cardiff.

See the full list of live fixtures below:



Sunday 4 March Blackburn Rovers v Wigan Athletic 12.00pm

Saturday 10 March Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.30pm

Sunday 11 March Nottingham Forest v Derby County 2.30pm

Monday 19 March Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City 7.45pm

Saturday 24 March Luton Town v Barnet 5.15pm

Sunday 25 March Chesterfield v Notts County 1.30pm

Sunday 25 March Portsmouth v Oxford United 4.00pm

Thursday 29 March Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City 7.45pm

Friday 30 March Oxford United v Scunthorpe United 12.45pm

Friday 30 March Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.30pm

Friday 30 March Derby County v Sunderland 7.45pm

Saturday 31 March Hull City v Aston Villa 5.30pm

Monday 2 April Preston North End v Derby County 12.45pm

Monday 2 April Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic 5.30pm

Monday 2 April Sheffield United v Cardiff City 7.45pm

Tuesday 3 April Fulham v Leeds United 7.45pm