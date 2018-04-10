My, oh my!



20 matches unbeaten and now one point ahead of Cardiff.

That takes Fulham into second place and the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Slavisa Jokanovic will surely try to play things down but Stefan Johansen's first half goal has got the Fulham faithful freaming.

It wasn't a vintage performance but the Whites were the better side and deserved their win. How long can they keep it going?

See everything Slavisa Jokanovic has to say below:

