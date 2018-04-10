My, oh my!
20 matches unbeaten and now one point ahead of Cardiff.
That takes Fulham into second place and the automatic promotion spots for the first time this season.
Slavisa Jokanovic will surely try to play things down but Stefan Johansen's first half goal has got the Fulham faithful freaming.
It wasn't a vintage performance but the Whites were the better side and deserved their win. How long can they keep it going?
See everything Slavisa Jokanovic has to say below:
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.
That's all folks
All done there guys, Slav isn’t getting ahead of himself but he sounds confident.
Ayite
10 days out with a hamstring injury and Ryan Sessegnon is ok.
Very pleased with Fulham defensive shape?
Yeah, we are preventing the chances and the pass. We are improving our defensive shape and we are more solid. We show solidarity when we are off the ball. Sometime you must win the game 1-0. This is positive. It is positive because we trust each other and I must be satisfied with his performance
You seem remarkably calm, is that how you want the players to be?
We must be calm. We must show our desire and ambition but we must recover ourselves and be ready for the push. I am sure many things are going to happen. We all know that this is a crazy competition.
A few months back did you think you would be in contention?
We think about short steps and this is where we are. We are not looking back so much in this moment, it is not important. We will try to follow some kind of philosophy.
We know we are enjoying today with this good performance. We enjoy the points and we need more steps. This is only one. One is ahead of us next Saturday and after this one there will be another.
Harder to be second?
I don’t know how they feel. We catch our first target. We must try to be ready for the next target. You must ask them [Cardiff], everything still depends on them and we will try and make it our job. It is natural we try. We are going to try for our side to win the next game. Many things can still happen, we have to be ready for next step.
Delight in the changing rooms?
We are satisfied with our work today but disappointed that we were not more clinical.
Jokanovic - into the top two
It is not important the situation is not under our control. This is the situation which we had tonight. We have not thought so much about position. We catch one target, we are guaranteed a place in the play-offs.
We have to be ready to do our best.
Short and sweet from Clement
Well that didn’t last long, just Jokanovic to wait for now.
While you wait take a look at Ryan O’Donovan’s ratings.
https://www.getwestlondon.co.uk/sport/football/match-reports/fulham-1-0-reading-player-14515095
Red Card
I’m disappointed with it because we lose a really good player for a few games. In football when something like that happens someone has to set up and we have enough players to do that.
I thought the challenge was a little bit reckless and showed through frustration that we weren’t getting the result that we wanted.
Clement
Congratulations to Fulham, they knew they need a result.
We gave them a competitive game. The second half was more difficult and we didn’t look so much of a threat going forward.
It wasn’t to be
What a night
What a night at Craven Cottage!
Will Slavisa Jokanovic be as enthusiastic as the Fulham fans? Probably not, and Cardiff have that game in hand against Derby too.
The Cottagers are an awful lot closer than they were a week ago though!
Stay tuned for Paul Clement and the Serbian boss