Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Portuguese striker Rui Fonte opened the scoring for Fulham yesterday and his first performance set them up for a comprehensive 6-0 victory.

The ex-Arsenal product was keen to emphasise the performance of the whole team against Burton despite his two goals.

The summer-signing noted how good the win was in light of the Brewers' away record even though their league position might not reflect it.

He said: "I think most important was the team because if the whole team performs well that helps me

"That's what we did, my teammates had an amazing, amazing game so at the end I am just the tip of the iceberg when they perform well so I try to do my best as well.

"They won their last three games away and if I'm not mistaken kept six clean sheets away, so that shows it was a tough game - we just made it easy.

"People have to give us credit for this big win."

The Cottagers are a point from being in the play-off positions having won six of their last eight league games after a slow start to the season.

It seems Slavisa Jokanovic's men could be set to replicate their play-off push from last season and Fonte is keen they show the ambition to target promotion.

The 27-year-old said: "We have to be ambitious so we want to be up there like at the beginning of the season. We had a couple of games at the start of the season that left us a bit apart from that position but now that we're close we want to be there for sure.

"We showed what we want, not just in this game of course because it was a six-nil game but we had a couple of wins away, at home we've been incredible so we just want to keep on going."

Fulham travel to Barnsley next weekend in a smaller round of fixtures due to the FA Cup.

Out of the teams ahead of them only Wolves play too and a win would see the side into 5th.

Fonte is keen to take advantage and for the Cottagers to thrust themselves firmly into the promotion picture.

He said: "We want to be in that fight and we showed that. We need to be ambitious and show that ambition as well.

"We can't say we want to if we don't show it so we just need to make sure when we go to the game we show everyone."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .