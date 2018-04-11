The video will start in 8 Cancel

Stefan Johansen has hailed the impact of Fulham's January signings in helping to turnaround the Cottagers' form.

Slavisa Jokanovic added Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Targett and Cyrus Christie to his squad during the transfer window and Norwegian international mentioned each individually.

The Whites have now extended their unbeaten run to 20 matches and Johansen believes the competition in team is crucial to that.

He said: "The signings we made in January, we probably needed some fresh blood and Mitro came in and did brilliantly.

"Matty is different class as well and Cyrus who has come in and changed a couple of games for us. It is a massive thing if you want to go up.

"You need challenges in the squad between the players to keep fighting and that what it is all about.

"You need to fight for your place, good teams should have good players on the bench and in the stands as well.

"It's such an important part people coming from the bench to keep pushing and they might play the next game and then be a huge part of what we are achieving."

